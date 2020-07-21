All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 419 S Terry Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
419 S Terry Ln.
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:00 AM

419 S Terry Ln.

419 South Terry Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Sunset
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

419 South Terry Lane, Tempe, AZ 85281
Sunset

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
internet access
Great Location ~ Rental Near Downtown Tempe ~ 3 Bedroom/1 3/4 Bathroom - Contact leasing agent Russ Runyan. Call or text 480-489-5450

Great house with fenced back yard and 2-car carport is close to downtown Tempe and ASU. Kitchen has refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove, and nice fan above the dining area. Lots of cupboards in the kitchen for convenient storage and plenty of counter space. Hall bathroom is full bath with bathtub/shower combination and a door separating bathtub from vanity area. Master Bedroom has a Master Bath with a shower. Carpet in bedrooms with new carpet in the living room. New wood-like plank tile flooring in living area, kitchen and bathrooms. Washer and dryer hookup only outside in patio area. All window have blinds with bedrooms and family room cable and internet ready. Only small dogs. No cats.

Contact leasing agent Russ Runyan. Call or text 480-489-5450

PLEASE DO NOT APPLY UNTIL YOU HAVE VIEWED THE HOUSE WITH THE AGENT, RUSS. THANK YOU!!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4972993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 S Terry Ln. have any available units?
419 S Terry Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 419 S Terry Ln. have?
Some of 419 S Terry Ln.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 S Terry Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
419 S Terry Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 S Terry Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 419 S Terry Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 419 S Terry Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 419 S Terry Ln. offers parking.
Does 419 S Terry Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 S Terry Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 S Terry Ln. have a pool?
No, 419 S Terry Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 419 S Terry Ln. have accessible units?
No, 419 S Terry Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 419 S Terry Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 419 S Terry Ln. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Move Cross Country
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elliot's Crossing Apartments
7250 S Kyrene Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Mission Springs Apartments
1311 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Tempe Metro by Mark-Taylor
1811 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
OMNIA ON 8TH APARTMENT HOMES
1701 E 8th St
Tempe, AZ 85281
909 West
909 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
South Bank
1007 W 1st St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Broadstone Grand
1003 West Washington Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
Dolce Villagio
1001 West 2nd Street
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTempe 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pools
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiversideSunset
AlegreHoldemanNorth Tempe College
University HeightsNorth Tempe Indian Bend

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College