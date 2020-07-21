419 S Terry Ln.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking internet access

Great Location ~ Rental Near Downtown Tempe ~ 3 Bedroom/1 3/4 Bathroom - Contact leasing agent Russ Runyan. Call or text 480-489-5450



Great house with fenced back yard and 2-car carport is close to downtown Tempe and ASU. Kitchen has refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove, and nice fan above the dining area. Lots of cupboards in the kitchen for convenient storage and plenty of counter space. Hall bathroom is full bath with bathtub/shower combination and a door separating bathtub from vanity area. Master Bedroom has a Master Bath with a shower. Carpet in bedrooms with new carpet in the living room. New wood-like plank tile flooring in living area, kitchen and bathrooms. Washer and dryer hookup only outside in patio area. All window have blinds with bedrooms and family room cable and internet ready. Only small dogs. No cats.



Contact leasing agent Russ Runyan. Call or text 480-489-5450



PLEASE DO NOT APPLY UNTIL YOU HAVE VIEWED THE HOUSE WITH THE AGENT, RUSS. THANK YOU!!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4972993)