All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 407 W COLT Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
407 W COLT Road
Last updated January 12 2020 at 4:35 AM

407 W COLT Road

407 West Colt Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

407 West Colt Road, Tempe, AZ 85284
Parke Tempe

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Totally remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a greenbelt in great Tempe neighborhood! Views of the greenbelt from the backyard with a covered patio big enough for an oversized table with plenty of room left for a game of corn hole on the lawn. Landscaped front and back yard with mature plants that won't die on you plus additional room for a spa cloaked by two large trees for absolute privacy! Newer porcelain wood look tile all through out the house with new master vanity, mirrors, granite countertops, two tone paint, bedroom fans/lights, baseboards, the works! Vaulted ceilings, a spacious breakfast area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 W COLT Road have any available units?
407 W COLT Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 W COLT Road have?
Some of 407 W COLT Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 W COLT Road currently offering any rent specials?
407 W COLT Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 W COLT Road pet-friendly?
No, 407 W COLT Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 407 W COLT Road offer parking?
No, 407 W COLT Road does not offer parking.
Does 407 W COLT Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 W COLT Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 W COLT Road have a pool?
No, 407 W COLT Road does not have a pool.
Does 407 W COLT Road have accessible units?
No, 407 W COLT Road does not have accessible units.
Does 407 W COLT Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 W COLT Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Novel Rio
701 West Rio Salado Parkway
Tempe, AZ 85281
Camden Tempe
800 E Curry Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Lakeside Drive by Mark-Taylor
500 West First Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
Willowcreek
2020 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Metro 101
2177 East Apache Boulevard
Tempe, AZ 85281
Villatree Apartments
1750 S Price Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Dolce Villagio
1001 West 2nd Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor
647 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College