4013 S HAZELTON Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

AVAILABLE 8/1/2020!This single level Tempe home is in an excellent location less than 1 minute from the 101 and 60 freeways, close to MCC, Banner Desert Medical Center and Fiesta Mall and 10 minutes from ASU. Cul-de-sac lot backs to Ward Traditional School, greenbelt and surrounding community center/park. Spacious floorplan with large bedrooms. Master bedroom has attached bathroom and walk-in closet. Lots of parking space with a 2 car garage + room for an RV or boat. Backyard features covered patio and sparkling pool.