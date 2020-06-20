All apartments in Tempe
4013 S HAZELTON Lane
4013 S HAZELTON Lane

4013 South Hazelton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4013 South Hazelton Lane, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE 8/1/2020!This single level Tempe home is in an excellent location less than 1 minute from the 101 and 60 freeways, close to MCC, Banner Desert Medical Center and Fiesta Mall and 10 minutes from ASU. Cul-de-sac lot backs to Ward Traditional School, greenbelt and surrounding community center/park. Spacious floorplan with large bedrooms. Master bedroom has attached bathroom and walk-in closet. Lots of parking space with a 2 car garage + room for an RV or boat. Backyard features covered patio and sparkling pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4013 S HAZELTON Lane have any available units?
4013 S HAZELTON Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 4013 S HAZELTON Lane have?
Some of 4013 S HAZELTON Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4013 S HAZELTON Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4013 S HAZELTON Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4013 S HAZELTON Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4013 S HAZELTON Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 4013 S HAZELTON Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4013 S HAZELTON Lane does offer parking.
Does 4013 S HAZELTON Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4013 S HAZELTON Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4013 S HAZELTON Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4013 S HAZELTON Lane has a pool.
Does 4013 S HAZELTON Lane have accessible units?
No, 4013 S HAZELTON Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4013 S HAZELTON Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4013 S HAZELTON Lane has units with dishwashers.
