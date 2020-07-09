4006 S Mckemy St

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b72f22e063 ---- Energy efficient home with a huge private back yard. Great central location on quiet culdesac. Nicely upgraded kitchen, with breakfast bar and new stainless appliances. Hardwood and tile floors, ceiling fans, high E windows and heat pump. Floor plan makes good use of visual space to create an open roomy feel. Extras include a laundry room with washer/dryer and an attached 7 x 12 storage area. *Sorry - no pets on this one* City of Tempe Housing applies - https://www.tempe.gov/government/community-development/code-compliance/renting-in-tempe



One Time Admin Fee: $200, City Tax: 2%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Availablen 12 Months Dryer