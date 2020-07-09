All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 4006 S Mckemy St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
4006 S Mckemy St
Last updated June 19 2019 at 4:23 AM

4006 S Mckemy St

4006 South Mckemy Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4006 South Mckemy Street, Tempe, AZ 85282
Kyrene-Superstition

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b72f22e063 ---- Energy efficient home with a huge private back yard. Great central location on quiet culdesac. Nicely upgraded kitchen, with breakfast bar and new stainless appliances. Hardwood and tile floors, ceiling fans, high E windows and heat pump. Floor plan makes good use of visual space to create an open roomy feel. Extras include a laundry room with washer/dryer and an attached 7 x 12 storage area. *Sorry - no pets on this one* City of Tempe Housing applies - https://www.tempe.gov/government/community-development/code-compliance/renting-in-tempe

One Time Admin Fee: $200, City Tax: 2%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Availablen 12 Months Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4006 S Mckemy St have any available units?
4006 S Mckemy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 4006 S Mckemy St have?
Some of 4006 S Mckemy St's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4006 S Mckemy St currently offering any rent specials?
4006 S Mckemy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4006 S Mckemy St pet-friendly?
No, 4006 S Mckemy St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 4006 S Mckemy St offer parking?
No, 4006 S Mckemy St does not offer parking.
Does 4006 S Mckemy St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4006 S Mckemy St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4006 S Mckemy St have a pool?
No, 4006 S Mckemy St does not have a pool.
Does 4006 S Mckemy St have accessible units?
No, 4006 S Mckemy St does not have accessible units.
Does 4006 S Mckemy St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4006 S Mckemy St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset Villas
1415 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Salado Springs
242 S Beck Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Highland Park
5038 S Hardy Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
OMNIA ON 8TH APARTMENT HOMES
1701 E 8th St
Tempe, AZ 85281
1221 Broadway
1221 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
The Rev
3409 S Rural Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Riverside
625 W 1st St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Skywater At Town Lake
601 W Rio Salado Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College