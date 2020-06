Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3933 S. Oak Street

Tempe, AZ 85282



Wow! Great home with new carpet, 2 tone paint, ceiling fans in all bedrooms. This is a cul de sac lot with a beautiful yard. There is a screened in patio and an RV gate to the alley. PETS ON APPROVAL



$50 app fee/adult

1.8% city rental tax

2.1% monthly admin fee

250/350/500 pet fee 1/2/3 pets

$235 admin fee