3922 S Alder Dr
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

3922 S Alder Dr

3922 South Alder Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3922 South Alder Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3922 S Alder Dr Available 08/08/19 ASU 6 Bedroom! 3.5 Baths Pool! Remodeled! - Totally remodeled in 2017. Six full bedrooms all with closets. Three bedrooms upstairs with two bath and three bedrooms downstairs with one full bath. Solid core doors. New AC in 2017. A half bath on main level! Granite counters! Solid surface floors throughout! New Ceiling Fans in all rooms! Large Diving Pool! New paint inside and out! New landscaping! All new appliances including washer and dryer!

Visit our website to see this tour schedule times!

http://www.krkrealty.com/rental-homes-in-phoenix/houses-for-rent-tour-schedule/

Krk Realty owned by Kevin Kirkwood and has been renting homes in Tempe for over 20 years. I include weekly pool service, landscape service (semi monthly), refrigerator, washer, dryer, oven and dishwasher will all homes and included in base rent. I have online rent payment ability with no extra fees if paid by bank account.

Renters insurance is required
Application fee $40 per person tenant and / or cosigners
Pets are allowed pet fee is one time before move in $400 fee per pet
Leases beginning summer 2018 and ending either 6/30/19 or 7/31/19
Call or Text 480-361-5202 or email: Admin@krkrealty.com

Showing / Viewing Most showings will be Thursday and Friday afternoon at predetermined times. Please check www.KrkRealty.com for schedule. If you cant make these times or the home you want to see is not listed, please email Admin@KrkRealty.com

Details on Application Process and Renting

Application anyone connected to the lease, tenant or guarantor, will need to complete online form on our website www.KrkRealty.com and each person will pay $40 to complete the application. If you application is successfully process you will receive a confirmation email.

Application Approval For an application to be considered all individuals need to have application complete and $40 fee paid. Applicants need to have verifiable income of at least three times monthly rent. Please email Admin@KrkRealty.com a list of your applicants to confirm if all have been received.

Lease Signing Once application is approved a lease signing appointment will be scheduled at our office, usually within 2 business days. All individuals who are available should be present, for those who cannot come the lease will be sent out for electronic signature. Payment of Security Deposit is required at lease signing in cashier check form.

Security and Holding Deposit - Security deposit equals one months rent ($250 not refundable, balance is refundable) payable in Cashier Check at lease signing payable to KRK Realty Trust Account.

Tempe Please be advised Tempe has an ordinance that no more than three unrelated individuals live in a single-family residence. Additionally the City does not want Fraternity Homes in neighborhoods.

Expectations These homes are in neighborhoods. It is expected you respect the community. No late parties and excessive noise. Rent will increase if Police at are home and issue City Fines. The home and pool should also be occupied with care. At no point should fraternity or sorority symbols by placed on exterior of home, front or back yard

(RLNE3351364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3922 S Alder Dr have any available units?
3922 S Alder Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 3922 S Alder Dr have?
Some of 3922 S Alder Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3922 S Alder Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3922 S Alder Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3922 S Alder Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3922 S Alder Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3922 S Alder Dr offer parking?
No, 3922 S Alder Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3922 S Alder Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3922 S Alder Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3922 S Alder Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3922 S Alder Dr has a pool.
Does 3922 S Alder Dr have accessible units?
No, 3922 S Alder Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3922 S Alder Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3922 S Alder Dr has units with dishwashers.

