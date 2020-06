3903 S Juniper Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking media room

This property rents quickly every year! Lock in Aug now...don't wait on the good ones to go!!!!LARGE 4BEDROOM/2BATH HOME THAT'S BEEN UPDATED.....20''TILE, NEUTRAL CARPET, NEUTRAL PAINT, BRUSHED NICKEL FIXTURES, NEWER APPLICANCES INCLUDED!!! NEW ENERGY EFFICIENT AC...KEEPS UTILITY BILLS DOWN! HUGE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH STORAGE, Newer Washer/Dryer. OPEN AND BRIGHT FLOORPLAN, LARGE BACKYARD WITH COVERED PATIO, INTERCOM SYSTEM THROUGHOUT. PERFECT FOR EVERYONE.... COLLEGE STUDENTS, FAMILIES OR THOSE WHO JUST WANT OPEN SPACE. CLOSE TO EVERYTHING, ASU, THEATER, ARTS, SPORTS, 101/202/60 FREEWAYS. WELL TAKEN CARE OF NEIGHBORHOOD! RENTS EVERY YEAR VERY QUICKLY...