3827 South Mill Avenue - 1

Newly remodeled 3-bedroom 2.5-bathroom end unit condo in the quiet Tempe Gardens community only minutes from ASU Tempe campus and 60 Freeway.



The unit was completely remodeled in 2019 with top quality hardware and fixtures, self-closing cabinets, Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, LED lighting throughout the whole house, ceiling fan in all bedrooms, and plenty of storage space.



Upon entering the condo, you walk right into the large and bright living room with a 8-feet picture window. Open kitchen/dinning/living space and a 1/2 bathroom are downstairs. Spacious master bedroom with ensuite master bathroom and walk-in closet. Two other bedrooms across the hall from the master bedroom upstairs with a large second full bathroom.



Sliding glass doors off the dinning room lead into the covered patio providing an outdoor living space. Storage unit and assigned two parking spots right by the patio.



*$50/month discount offered for leases 18-month or longer.