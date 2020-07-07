All apartments in Tempe
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:35 AM

3827 South Mill Avenue - 1

3827 South Mill Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3827 South Mill Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Newly remodeled 3-bedroom 2.5-bathroom end unit condo in the quiet Tempe Gardens community only minutes from ASU Tempe campus and 60 Freeway.

The unit was completely remodeled in 2019 with top quality hardware and fixtures, self-closing cabinets, Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, LED lighting throughout the whole house, ceiling fan in all bedrooms, and plenty of storage space.

Upon entering the condo, you walk right into the large and bright living room with a 8-feet picture window. Open kitchen/dinning/living space and a 1/2 bathroom are downstairs. Spacious master bedroom with ensuite master bathroom and walk-in closet. Two other bedrooms across the hall from the master bedroom upstairs with a large second full bathroom.

Sliding glass doors off the dinning room lead into the covered patio providing an outdoor living space. Storage unit and assigned two parking spots right by the patio.

*$50/month discount offered for leases 18-month or longer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3827 South Mill Avenue - 1 have any available units?
3827 South Mill Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 3827 South Mill Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 3827 South Mill Avenue - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3827 South Mill Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3827 South Mill Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3827 South Mill Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3827 South Mill Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3827 South Mill Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3827 South Mill Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 3827 South Mill Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3827 South Mill Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3827 South Mill Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 3827 South Mill Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3827 South Mill Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3827 South Mill Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3827 South Mill Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3827 South Mill Avenue - 1 has units with dishwashers.

