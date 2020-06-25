Amenities
3815 S. Kenwood Lane Available 08/09/19 Tempe 3 Bed/1.75 Bath Single Story Home - R.S.V.P. Realty
AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN August 9, 2019
1,715 SqFt - 3 Bed, 1.75 Bath - Located in the Heart of Tempe - Wood & Carpet Floors - Single Story Home with Family Room Off Kitchen and One Step Down into Living Room - Eat-In Kitchen with Breakfast Bar - Split Bedrooms, Master with Walk-In Closet - 2 Car Garage With Electric Openers - Covered Patio, Nice Fenced Yard with Grass - Just Down the Street From Park and School - EZ Access to 101 and US 60.
INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator & Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups In Garage.
DIRECTIONS: McCLINTOCK & SOUTHERN - East of McClintock on Southern, South on Country Club Way, Turn Right at Stop Sign, Turn Right on Kenwood.
UTILITIES: SRP, City of Tempe
SCHOOLS: Hudson, Connolly, McClintock High School
Rent $1,575.00 + 1.8% City of Tempe Tax Per Month
$1,575.00 Security Deposit ($500.00 of Security Deposit becomes a Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee)
$20.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program Monthly
$50.00 Application Fee Per Person over the Age of 18
R.S.V.P. Realty
(Pictures are from a previous listing)
(RLNE4981381)