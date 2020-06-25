Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

3815 S. Kenwood Lane Available 08/09/19 Tempe 3 Bed/1.75 Bath Single Story Home - R.S.V.P. Realty



AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN August 9, 2019



1,715 SqFt - 3 Bed, 1.75 Bath - Located in the Heart of Tempe - Wood & Carpet Floors - Single Story Home with Family Room Off Kitchen and One Step Down into Living Room - Eat-In Kitchen with Breakfast Bar - Split Bedrooms, Master with Walk-In Closet - 2 Car Garage With Electric Openers - Covered Patio, Nice Fenced Yard with Grass - Just Down the Street From Park and School - EZ Access to 101 and US 60.



INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator & Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups In Garage.



DIRECTIONS: McCLINTOCK & SOUTHERN - East of McClintock on Southern, South on Country Club Way, Turn Right at Stop Sign, Turn Right on Kenwood.



UTILITIES: SRP, City of Tempe



SCHOOLS: Hudson, Connolly, McClintock High School



Rent $1,575.00 + 1.8% City of Tempe Tax Per Month

$1,575.00 Security Deposit ($500.00 of Security Deposit becomes a Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee)

$20.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program Monthly

$50.00 Application Fee Per Person over the Age of 18



