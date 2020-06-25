All apartments in Tempe
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

3815 S. Kenwood Lane

3815 South Kenwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3815 South Kenwood Lane, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3815 S. Kenwood Lane Available 08/09/19 Tempe 3 Bed/1.75 Bath Single Story Home - R.S.V.P. Realty

AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN August 9, 2019

1,715 SqFt - 3 Bed, 1.75 Bath - Located in the Heart of Tempe - Wood & Carpet Floors - Single Story Home with Family Room Off Kitchen and One Step Down into Living Room - Eat-In Kitchen with Breakfast Bar - Split Bedrooms, Master with Walk-In Closet - 2 Car Garage With Electric Openers - Covered Patio, Nice Fenced Yard with Grass - Just Down the Street From Park and School - EZ Access to 101 and US 60.

INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator & Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups In Garage.

DIRECTIONS: McCLINTOCK & SOUTHERN - East of McClintock on Southern, South on Country Club Way, Turn Right at Stop Sign, Turn Right on Kenwood.

UTILITIES: SRP, City of Tempe

SCHOOLS: Hudson, Connolly, McClintock High School

Rent $1,575.00 + 1.8% City of Tempe Tax Per Month
$1,575.00 Security Deposit ($500.00 of Security Deposit becomes a Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee)
$20.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program Monthly
$50.00 Application Fee Per Person over the Age of 18

R.S.V.P. Realty
(Pictures are from a previous listing)

(RLNE4981381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3815 S. Kenwood Lane have any available units?
3815 S. Kenwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 3815 S. Kenwood Lane have?
Some of 3815 S. Kenwood Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3815 S. Kenwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3815 S. Kenwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3815 S. Kenwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3815 S. Kenwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 3815 S. Kenwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3815 S. Kenwood Lane offers parking.
Does 3815 S. Kenwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3815 S. Kenwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3815 S. Kenwood Lane have a pool?
No, 3815 S. Kenwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3815 S. Kenwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 3815 S. Kenwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3815 S. Kenwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3815 S. Kenwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
