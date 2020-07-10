All apartments in Tempe
Location

380 West Palomino Drive, Tempe, AZ 85284
Pecan Grove Village West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/616927b0a7 ---- Popular Pecan Grove Village 3 area; Formal living room with soaring ceiling; formal dining room; spacious kitchen open to family room. Large master suite with exit to the huge balcony; large walk in closet; 3 car garage; low maintenance front landscaping & a large covered patio to enjoy the backyard; close to shopping, parks, and easy freeway access. New paint. Wood laminate flooring and tile throughout. Includes all appliances! Bring your own microwave. (Sorry, no pets on this one.) Available NOW!!!

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: %, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Availablen 12 Months Disposal Dryer Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 380 W Palomino Dr have any available units?
380 W Palomino Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 380 W Palomino Dr have?
Some of 380 W Palomino Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 380 W Palomino Dr currently offering any rent specials?
380 W Palomino Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 380 W Palomino Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 380 W Palomino Dr is pet friendly.
Does 380 W Palomino Dr offer parking?
Yes, 380 W Palomino Dr offers parking.
Does 380 W Palomino Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 380 W Palomino Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 380 W Palomino Dr have a pool?
No, 380 W Palomino Dr does not have a pool.
Does 380 W Palomino Dr have accessible units?
No, 380 W Palomino Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 380 W Palomino Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 380 W Palomino Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

