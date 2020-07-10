380 W Palomino Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/616927b0a7 ---- Popular Pecan Grove Village 3 area; Formal living room with soaring ceiling; formal dining room; spacious kitchen open to family room. Large master suite with exit to the huge balcony; large walk in closet; 3 car garage; low maintenance front landscaping & a large covered patio to enjoy the backyard; close to shopping, parks, and easy freeway access. New paint. Wood laminate flooring and tile throughout. Includes all appliances! Bring your own microwave. (Sorry, no pets on this one.) Available NOW!!!



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: %, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Availablen 12 Months Disposal Dryer Garage