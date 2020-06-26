All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 3739 S SIESTA Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
3739 S SIESTA Lane
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:12 AM

3739 S SIESTA Lane

3739 South Siesta Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3739 South Siesta Lane, Tempe, AZ 85282
Tempe Palms

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This well kept Tempe home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms & 2 car garage is conveniently located near US60 & 101, Banner Desert Medical & Mesa Community College. Energy efficient block construction. Spacious floor plan with sunken living room & separate family room & a large eat-in kitchen with lots of storage & counter space, tile counters & kitchen appliances included. Tons of natural light with large windows & a huge skylight in the kitchen. Large master bedroom with separate exit to backyard, en suite bathroom with double sinks, linen storage & walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms are also very generous in size. Very nice backyard space with large covered patio and well-maintained landscaping including lush, green grass. First time being offered as a rental and it's sure to go quickly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3739 S SIESTA Lane have any available units?
3739 S SIESTA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 3739 S SIESTA Lane have?
Some of 3739 S SIESTA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3739 S SIESTA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3739 S SIESTA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3739 S SIESTA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3739 S SIESTA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 3739 S SIESTA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3739 S SIESTA Lane offers parking.
Does 3739 S SIESTA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3739 S SIESTA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3739 S SIESTA Lane have a pool?
No, 3739 S SIESTA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3739 S SIESTA Lane have accessible units?
No, 3739 S SIESTA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3739 S SIESTA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3739 S SIESTA Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Park
5038 S Hardy Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Parkside Apartments
1801 S Cutler Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Talavera
3501 S McClintock Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Salt
260 E Rio Salado Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85281
Aria on Mill
2430 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
Tides at South Tempe
4130 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
The Enclave
3255 S Dorsey Ln
Tempe, AZ 85282
Ponderosa Ranch
4839 S Darrow Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College