3739 S SIESTA Lane

This well kept Tempe home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms & 2 car garage is conveniently located near US60 & 101, Banner Desert Medical & Mesa Community College. Energy efficient block construction. Spacious floor plan with sunken living room & separate family room & a large eat-in kitchen with lots of storage & counter space, tile counters & kitchen appliances included. Tons of natural light with large windows & a huge skylight in the kitchen. Large master bedroom with separate exit to backyard, en suite bathroom with double sinks, linen storage & walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms are also very generous in size. Very nice backyard space with large covered patio and well-maintained landscaping including lush, green grass. First time being offered as a rental and it's sure to go quickly!