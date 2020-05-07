3602 S TERRACE Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Great 5 bedroom home makes for a great rental for students or a family. The home is near the bus route, churches, ASU, and middle/high school. Easy to get to everywhere. Home is in great condition. AVAILABLE NOW!!!