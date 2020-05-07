All apartments in Tempe
Tempe, AZ
3602 S TERRACE Road
Last updated July 4 2019 at 9:46 AM

3602 S TERRACE Road

3602 South Terrace Road · No Longer Available
Tempe
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Location

3602 South Terrace Road, Tempe, AZ 85282
Hollis Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Great 5 bedroom home makes for a great rental for students or a family. The home is near the bus route, churches, ASU, and middle/high school. Easy to get to everywhere. Home is in great condition. AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3602 S TERRACE Road have any available units?
3602 S TERRACE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 3602 S TERRACE Road have?
Some of 3602 S TERRACE Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3602 S TERRACE Road currently offering any rent specials?
3602 S TERRACE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3602 S TERRACE Road pet-friendly?
No, 3602 S TERRACE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 3602 S TERRACE Road offer parking?
Yes, 3602 S TERRACE Road offers parking.
Does 3602 S TERRACE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3602 S TERRACE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3602 S TERRACE Road have a pool?
Yes, 3602 S TERRACE Road has a pool.
Does 3602 S TERRACE Road have accessible units?
No, 3602 S TERRACE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3602 S TERRACE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3602 S TERRACE Road has units with dishwashers.
