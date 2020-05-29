3315 S Ventura Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Amazing home with 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, perfect for roommates, located very close to the ASU campus, bike paths, Old Town Scottsdale, major freeways, shopping malls, & more! The home is completely remodeled, and has a modern feel! This is an open floor plan, open kitchen and plenty of natural sunlight. There is a separate living room, as well as another family room that connects to the kitchen! Bedrooms all w/ sliding closets doors (large enough for king beds with plenty of extra room remaining) Modern tile throughout the house Lots of storage space in the kitchen, with modern cabinetry and shelving throughout the kitchen.