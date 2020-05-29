All apartments in Tempe
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:49 PM

3315 S Ventura Drive

3315 South Ventura Drive · (602) 903-7220
Location

3315 South Ventura Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1833 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Amazing home with 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, perfect for roommates, located very close to the ASU campus, bike paths, Old Town Scottsdale, major freeways, shopping malls, & more! The home is completely remodeled, and has a modern feel! This is an open floor plan, open kitchen and plenty of natural sunlight. There is a separate living room, as well as another family room that connects to the kitchen! Bedrooms all w/ sliding closets doors (large enough for king beds with plenty of extra room remaining) Modern tile throughout the house Lots of storage space in the kitchen, with modern cabinetry and shelving throughout the kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3315 S Ventura Drive have any available units?
3315 S Ventura Drive has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 3315 S Ventura Drive have?
Some of 3315 S Ventura Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3315 S Ventura Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3315 S Ventura Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3315 S Ventura Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3315 S Ventura Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 3315 S Ventura Drive offer parking?
No, 3315 S Ventura Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3315 S Ventura Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3315 S Ventura Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3315 S Ventura Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3315 S Ventura Drive has a pool.
Does 3315 S Ventura Drive have accessible units?
No, 3315 S Ventura Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3315 S Ventura Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3315 S Ventura Drive has units with dishwashers.
