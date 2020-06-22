All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

330 W La Jolla Dr

330 West La Jolla Drive · No Longer Available
Location

330 West La Jolla Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Kyrene-Superstition

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this lovely Tempe home in an amazing location with no HOA! With 3 beds, 2 baths and over 1,200 sq ft, this home is ready for immediate move-in. This place was just freshly painted all throughout and boasts nice saltillo tile throughout the main areas with brand new carpet in the bedrooms. This place also boasts tons of exterior space with a large covered patio and fenced off yard. Large covered parking section with plenty of space for 3 cars, plus unlimited street parking on the front side. rand new AC unit! All appliances and a full size washer/dryer are included. Only 2 miles from ASU and all that downtown Tempe has to offer! Located near major highways for quick access to anything you need. Come and see this home today!

To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 W La Jolla Dr have any available units?
330 W La Jolla Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 W La Jolla Dr have?
Some of 330 W La Jolla Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 W La Jolla Dr currently offering any rent specials?
330 W La Jolla Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 W La Jolla Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 W La Jolla Dr is pet friendly.
Does 330 W La Jolla Dr offer parking?
Yes, 330 W La Jolla Dr does offer parking.
Does 330 W La Jolla Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 W La Jolla Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 W La Jolla Dr have a pool?
No, 330 W La Jolla Dr does not have a pool.
Does 330 W La Jolla Dr have accessible units?
No, 330 W La Jolla Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 330 W La Jolla Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 W La Jolla Dr has units with dishwashers.
