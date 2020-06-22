330 W La Jolla Dr

Amenities

Check out this lovely Tempe home in an amazing location with no HOA! With 3 beds, 2 baths and over 1,200 sq ft, this home is ready for immediate move-in. This place was just freshly painted all throughout and boasts nice saltillo tile throughout the main areas with brand new carpet in the bedrooms. This place also boasts tons of exterior space with a large covered patio and fenced off yard. Large covered parking section with plenty of space for 3 cars, plus unlimited street parking on the front side. rand new AC unit! All appliances and a full size washer/dryer are included. Only 2 miles from ASU and all that downtown Tempe has to offer! Located near major highways for quick access to anything you need. Come and see this home today!



