Last updated October 4 2019

327 E. La Jolla Drive

327 E La Jolla Dr · No Longer Available
Location

327 E La Jolla Dr, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
327 E. La Jolla Drive Available 10/11/19 Heart of Tempe, remodeled 4 bedroom home. - Completely remodeled 4-bedroom home in the heart of Tempe. Home has fresh paint, flooring, kitchen, bathrooms and most windows replaced in 2014. Wood Plank Tile throughout! Kitchen enjoys modern, white kitchen cabinets, glass tile back-splash, granite counters with large breakfast bar area, and stainless steel appliances. Contemporary bathrooms feature granite counter tops and updated cabinets. Cozy wood burning fireplace in the family/dining room. Large sliding glass door opens to a generous covered patio, spacious grass yard and citrus (lemon) trees. Close proximity to ASU, Tempe Library, Mill Avenue, Orbit runs right in front, restaurants, shopping and entertainment.
Call for pets: $25.00 pet rent per month per pet and additional $300 pet deposit if applicable. Tenant to pay 1.5% monthly administrative fee and 1.8% City of Tempe rental tax. All applications must be submitted online at www.denmanrealty.com. Renters insurance is required and owner must be listed as additional insured.

(RLNE3488821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 E. La Jolla Drive have any available units?
327 E. La Jolla Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 327 E. La Jolla Drive have?
Some of 327 E. La Jolla Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 E. La Jolla Drive currently offering any rent specials?
327 E. La Jolla Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 E. La Jolla Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 327 E. La Jolla Drive is pet friendly.
Does 327 E. La Jolla Drive offer parking?
No, 327 E. La Jolla Drive does not offer parking.
Does 327 E. La Jolla Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 327 E. La Jolla Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 E. La Jolla Drive have a pool?
No, 327 E. La Jolla Drive does not have a pool.
Does 327 E. La Jolla Drive have accessible units?
No, 327 E. La Jolla Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 327 E. La Jolla Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 327 E. La Jolla Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

