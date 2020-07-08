Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

327 E. La Jolla Drive Available 10/11/19 Heart of Tempe, remodeled 4 bedroom home. - Completely remodeled 4-bedroom home in the heart of Tempe. Home has fresh paint, flooring, kitchen, bathrooms and most windows replaced in 2014. Wood Plank Tile throughout! Kitchen enjoys modern, white kitchen cabinets, glass tile back-splash, granite counters with large breakfast bar area, and stainless steel appliances. Contemporary bathrooms feature granite counter tops and updated cabinets. Cozy wood burning fireplace in the family/dining room. Large sliding glass door opens to a generous covered patio, spacious grass yard and citrus (lemon) trees. Close proximity to ASU, Tempe Library, Mill Avenue, Orbit runs right in front, restaurants, shopping and entertainment.

Call for pets: $25.00 pet rent per month per pet and additional $300 pet deposit if applicable. Tenant to pay 1.5% monthly administrative fee and 1.8% City of Tempe rental tax. All applications must be submitted online at www.denmanrealty.com. Renters insurance is required and owner must be listed as additional insured.



(RLNE3488821)