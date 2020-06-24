3116 South Clementine Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage pool air conditioning

3 bedroom 2 bath home with large parking area. This has a large laundry room storage area. Home has efficiency air conditioner. Desert landscape yard. Responsible Landlord no management company. Quiet neighborhood. My daughter lived here when went to ASU. Please drive property. I do have tenants living there please do not disturb them. I have several other properties. 3 bd 2 ba 1023 W 18th St 4bedrooms 2 baths 2417 S Newberry Rd 1427 W 7th St with pool 1130 W 9th St with garage 735 E Granada Dr with pool 2 car garge 1110 E broadmor Dr 1418 E Broadmor Dr.



(RLNE4870473)