Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:35 AM

3116 South Clementine Drive

3116 South Clementine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3116 South Clementine Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Peterson Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
3 bedroom 2 bath home with large parking area. This has a large laundry room storage area. Home has efficiency air conditioner. Desert landscape yard. Responsible Landlord no management company. Quiet neighborhood. My daughter lived here when went to ASU. Please drive property. I do have tenants living there please do not disturb them. I have several other properties. 3 bd 2 ba 1023 W 18th St 4bedrooms 2 baths 2417 S Newberry Rd 1427 W 7th St with pool 1130 W 9th St with garage 735 E Granada Dr with pool 2 car garge 1110 E broadmor Dr 1418 E Broadmor Dr.

(RLNE4870473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3116 South Clementine Drive have any available units?
3116 South Clementine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 3116 South Clementine Drive have?
Some of 3116 South Clementine Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3116 South Clementine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3116 South Clementine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3116 South Clementine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3116 South Clementine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 3116 South Clementine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3116 South Clementine Drive offers parking.
Does 3116 South Clementine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3116 South Clementine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3116 South Clementine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3116 South Clementine Drive has a pool.
Does 3116 South Clementine Drive have accessible units?
No, 3116 South Clementine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3116 South Clementine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3116 South Clementine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
