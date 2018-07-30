All apartments in Tempe
Location

3038 South Country Club Way, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Single Story 2 Bedroom 1 bath Unit - This 2 bedroom 1 bath property has back patio yard, hardwood laminate throughout for easy cleanup, washer and dryer inside the unit and included, and close access to ASU, MCC, Tempe Marketplace and Riverview Shopping. All appliances are included.
Home will be available first week in August for viewing and move in. Application fee is $45 per adult. All adults must be on lease. $100 of security deposit is non-refundable admin fee. Open bankruptcies, unpaid evictions or rental judgments will not be accepted. Recent felonies (last 5 years) will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Tenant to pay 1.5% monthly admin fee and 1.8% City of Tempe tax. All applications must be submitted online at www.denmanrealty.com. Renters insurance is required and owner named as additional insured.

(RLNE5061146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3038 S. Country Club Way have any available units?
3038 S. Country Club Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 3038 S. Country Club Way currently offering any rent specials?
3038 S. Country Club Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3038 S. Country Club Way pet-friendly?
No, 3038 S. Country Club Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 3038 S. Country Club Way offer parking?
No, 3038 S. Country Club Way does not offer parking.
Does 3038 S. Country Club Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3038 S. Country Club Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3038 S. Country Club Way have a pool?
No, 3038 S. Country Club Way does not have a pool.
Does 3038 S. Country Club Way have accessible units?
No, 3038 S. Country Club Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3038 S. Country Club Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3038 S. Country Club Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3038 S. Country Club Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3038 S. Country Club Way does not have units with air conditioning.
