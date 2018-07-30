3038 S. Country Club Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Single Story 2 Bedroom 1 bath Unit - This 2 bedroom 1 bath property has back patio yard, hardwood laminate throughout for easy cleanup, washer and dryer inside the unit and included, and close access to ASU, MCC, Tempe Marketplace and Riverview Shopping. All appliances are included.

Home will be available first week in August for viewing and move in. Application fee is $45 per adult. All adults must be on lease. $100 of security deposit is non-refundable admin fee. Open bankruptcies, unpaid evictions or rental judgments will not be accepted. Recent felonies (last 5 years) will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Tenant to pay 1.5% monthly admin fee and 1.8% City of Tempe tax. All applications must be submitted online at www.denmanrealty.com. Renters insurance is required and owner named as additional insured.



(RLNE5061146)