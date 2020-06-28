3031 S. Rural Rd. #53

Amenities

in unit laundry

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities

AWESOME UNIT FOR RENT! SUPER CLOSE TO THE ASU CAMPUS! - AWESOME UNIT FOR RENT! SUPER CLOSE TO THE ASU CAMPUS! NEW FLOORING THROUGH OUT! Brand New Washer Dryer! Walking Distance to Fry's & Walmart! MUST SEE! CALL WILLIAM TO VIEW! 480-332-8547



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4354143)