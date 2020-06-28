All apartments in Tempe
3031 S. Rural Rd. #53
3031 S. Rural Rd. #53

3031 South Rural Road · No Longer Available
Location

3031 South Rural Road, Tempe, AZ 85282
Rural-Geneva

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
AWESOME UNIT FOR RENT! SUPER CLOSE TO THE ASU CAMPUS! - AWESOME UNIT FOR RENT! SUPER CLOSE TO THE ASU CAMPUS! NEW FLOORING THROUGH OUT! Brand New Washer Dryer! Walking Distance to Fry's & Walmart! MUST SEE! CALL WILLIAM TO VIEW! 480-332-8547

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4354143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3031 S. Rural Rd. #53 have any available units?
3031 S. Rural Rd. #53 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 3031 S. Rural Rd. #53 currently offering any rent specials?
3031 S. Rural Rd. #53 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3031 S. Rural Rd. #53 pet-friendly?
No, 3031 S. Rural Rd. #53 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 3031 S. Rural Rd. #53 offer parking?
No, 3031 S. Rural Rd. #53 does not offer parking.
Does 3031 S. Rural Rd. #53 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3031 S. Rural Rd. #53 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3031 S. Rural Rd. #53 have a pool?
No, 3031 S. Rural Rd. #53 does not have a pool.
Does 3031 S. Rural Rd. #53 have accessible units?
No, 3031 S. Rural Rd. #53 does not have accessible units.
Does 3031 S. Rural Rd. #53 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3031 S. Rural Rd. #53 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3031 S. Rural Rd. #53 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3031 S. Rural Rd. #53 does not have units with air conditioning.
