3031 South Rural Road, Tempe, AZ 85282 Rural-Geneva
Amenities
in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
AWESOME UNIT FOR RENT! SUPER CLOSE TO THE ASU CAMPUS! - AWESOME UNIT FOR RENT! SUPER CLOSE TO THE ASU CAMPUS! NEW FLOORING THROUGH OUT! Brand New Washer Dryer! Walking Distance to Fry's & Walmart! MUST SEE! CALL WILLIAM TO VIEW! 480-332-8547
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4354143)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3031 S. Rural Rd. #53 have any available units?
3031 S. Rural Rd. #53 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 3031 S. Rural Rd. #53 currently offering any rent specials?
3031 S. Rural Rd. #53 is not currently offering any rent specials.