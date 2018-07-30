All apartments in Tempe
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:30 AM

303 E. Patrician Dr.

303 East Patrician Drive · (602) 368-5730
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

303 East Patrician Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Villa Patrician

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1862 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Highly upgraded 3 bed, 2 bath Tempe home is in a fantastic location near Mill & Southern just a few minutes from ASU campus and downtown Phoenix. Modern touches throughout the interior with stained concrete flooring, custom paint, shutters, and a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, white cabinets and subway tile back-splash. Three large bedrooms including the master suite featuring a walk in closet and private bathroom with tile shower. Roomy fenced backyard has orange tree and covered patio. All of this in the popular Patrician Homes community with mature landscaping, large grassy areas and a pool!
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 E. Patrician Dr. have any available units?
303 E. Patrician Dr. has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 303 E. Patrician Dr. have?
Some of 303 E. Patrician Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 E. Patrician Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
303 E. Patrician Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 E. Patrician Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 303 E. Patrician Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 303 E. Patrician Dr. offer parking?
No, 303 E. Patrician Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 303 E. Patrician Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 E. Patrician Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 E. Patrician Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 303 E. Patrician Dr. has a pool.
Does 303 E. Patrician Dr. have accessible units?
No, 303 E. Patrician Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 303 E. Patrician Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 E. Patrician Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
