2820 S. George Dr

HOME IS TENANT OCCUPIED THROUGH 03/31/2020



3 bedroom 2 bath, Huge Fenced Pool, 2 Car Garage. Newer kitchen. Large Kitchen with Island. Desert Landscape in Front Yard and Grass in Back with Auto Sprinklers



Major Crossroads: Price and Southern



Tempe Code: As a reminder, the City of Tempe Code Ordinance does not allow for more than 3 persons unrelated to one another to occupy the property.



Near: US 60 & Loop 101, Mesa Community College, ASU, Banner Hospital and Children's Center, Fiesta Mall



Deposit: is equal to first month’s rent.



Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit



Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.



How to Apply: On-line at www.austinfleck.com



