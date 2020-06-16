All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 2733 S. Alder Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
2733 S. Alder Dr.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

2733 S. Alder Dr.

2733 South Alder Drive · (785) 504-1568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2733 South Alder Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Meyer Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
HOME IS TENANT OCCUPIED THROUGH 06/30/2020

Lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Patio Home in Convenient Tempe Location. Large Living Room with Dining Area, Spacious Bedrooms, Updated Bathrooms and Separate Storage Shed/Hobby Room with Exterior Door in the Large Enclosed Backyard.

Major Crossroads: McClintock and Southern

Near: ASU, Phoenix Sky Harbor, US 60, I-10, Mill Avenue Shopping and Restaurants, Arizona Mills Shopping Center.

Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)

How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.

REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.

Austin Fleck Property Management
***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information. ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2733 S. Alder Dr. have any available units?
2733 S. Alder Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2733 S. Alder Dr. have?
Some of 2733 S. Alder Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2733 S. Alder Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2733 S. Alder Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2733 S. Alder Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2733 S. Alder Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2733 S. Alder Dr. offer parking?
No, 2733 S. Alder Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2733 S. Alder Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2733 S. Alder Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2733 S. Alder Dr. have a pool?
No, 2733 S. Alder Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2733 S. Alder Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2733 S. Alder Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2733 S. Alder Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2733 S. Alder Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2733 S. Alder Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Scottsdale Gateway
2100 N Scottsdale Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Mission Springs Apartments
1311 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Tides Lakeside
999 E Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
OMNIA ON 8TH APARTMENT HOMES
1701 E 8th St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Solara at Mill Avenue
3730 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
The Mariner Apartment Homes
1525 E Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Allure at Tempe
1155 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
Brix
1424 S Jentilly Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity