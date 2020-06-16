2733 S. Alder Dr.

Amenities

HOME IS TENANT OCCUPIED THROUGH 06/30/2020



Lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Patio Home in Convenient Tempe Location. Large Living Room with Dining Area, Spacious Bedrooms, Updated Bathrooms and Separate Storage Shed/Hobby Room with Exterior Door in the Large Enclosed Backyard.



Major Crossroads: McClintock and Southern



Near: ASU, Phoenix Sky Harbor, US 60, I-10, Mill Avenue Shopping and Restaurants, Arizona Mills Shopping Center.



Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.



Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.



How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)



How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.



***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information. ***