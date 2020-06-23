All apartments in Tempe
2725 S RURAL Road
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:20 PM

2725 S RURAL Road

2725 South Rural Road · No Longer Available
Location

2725 South Rural Road, Tempe, AZ 85282
Rural-Geneva

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
AVAIL 8/1/2020! Don't miss your chance to live in this beautifully renovated home! This 2 bedroom unit has it all! Rent includes all utilities except electric! Community offers lush grass common areas and private pool for residents. Redone contemporary flooring w/ porcelain grey tile with white accents running throughout. Gorgeous white brick fireplace centered in huge living room. Remodeled kitchen with mocha cabinets, urban style overhead lighting, custom granite slab counters, stainless steel appliances & spacious opening from sink area overlooking the living room. Bedrooms are oversized with brand new fixtures & ceiling fans. 2'' faux wood blinds throughout. Bathroom boasts custom granite top vanity with mocha cabinets, new toilet, vanity lighting & bathtub with custom tile.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2725 S RURAL Road have any available units?
2725 S RURAL Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2725 S RURAL Road have?
Some of 2725 S RURAL Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2725 S RURAL Road currently offering any rent specials?
2725 S RURAL Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2725 S RURAL Road pet-friendly?
No, 2725 S RURAL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2725 S RURAL Road offer parking?
No, 2725 S RURAL Road does not offer parking.
Does 2725 S RURAL Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2725 S RURAL Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2725 S RURAL Road have a pool?
Yes, 2725 S RURAL Road has a pool.
Does 2725 S RURAL Road have accessible units?
No, 2725 S RURAL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2725 S RURAL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2725 S RURAL Road has units with dishwashers.
