Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

NOW AVAILABLE FOR SELF TOURS. Perfect Tempe location with this 4 bed 2 bath home complete w/sparkling diving pool! Landscape & pool service included! FRESHLY PAINTED & NEW CARPET BEING INSTALLED. Close to ASU, shopping and the famous Downtown Tempe dining. Come see before it's rented. Application fee is $67.50 per Adult and non-refundable. Tenant must agree to Inspection at 6 month. Small & Med. size Dogs okay up to 2.