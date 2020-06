Amenities

pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home located just north of the US 60 next to Mesa Community College! Just minutes from ASU and MCC, dining and entertainment surrounds this place. With an open floorpan, your next home has enough room for your personal entertainment which includes the beautiful pool and grill in the back yard. Pool service is included as well as all appliances. Act now before the hot summer market takes this home quickly!! (Interior Pictures coming SOON)