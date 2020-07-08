2540 E GENEVA Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Location, Location, Location! Nearby to 101 and 60 Freeway Access. Spacious Updated 4 Bedroom /2 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage in a Desirable Tempe Neighborhood. The Home has Newer Beige Carpet, Ceramic Tile, & Fresh Paint Throughout. Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Newer Granite Countertops, Newer, White Refrigerator, Electric Flat-top Range, Stove Hood & Dishwasher. Master & Guest Bathroom with Newer Granite Countertops. All Bedrooms with Ceiling Fans, Separate Living Room & Bonus Family Room with Arcadia Door to Laundry Room with Newer White Washer/Dryer & Large Storage Area. Covered Patio & Large Fenced Backyard with RV Gate to Alley. Pets By Lessor Approval. Backyard Sprinkler System. Don't Miss Out on This Fabulous Rental!