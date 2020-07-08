All apartments in Tempe
2540 E GENEVA Drive
2540 E GENEVA Drive

Location

2540 East Geneva Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Evergreen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Location, Location, Location! Nearby to 101 and 60 Freeway Access. Spacious Updated 4 Bedroom /2 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage in a Desirable Tempe Neighborhood. The Home has Newer Beige Carpet, Ceramic Tile, & Fresh Paint Throughout. Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Newer Granite Countertops, Newer, White Refrigerator, Electric Flat-top Range, Stove Hood & Dishwasher. Master & Guest Bathroom with Newer Granite Countertops. All Bedrooms with Ceiling Fans, Separate Living Room & Bonus Family Room with Arcadia Door to Laundry Room with Newer White Washer/Dryer & Large Storage Area. Covered Patio & Large Fenced Backyard with RV Gate to Alley. Pets By Lessor Approval. Backyard Sprinkler System. Don't Miss Out on This Fabulous Rental!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

