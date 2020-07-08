All apartments in Tempe
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
2521 South Maple Avenue 104
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2521 South Maple Avenue 104

2521 South Maple Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2521 South Maple Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
This neighborhood is exactly where students want to be! This is a quiet, private large unit in the heart of one of ASU's favorite areas. Close to everything fun but set back into a quiet, residential like oasis! Walk into the pergola covered private patios (2) with beautiful Double French Doors leading into the large Kitchen and Dining Room. IMMACULATE HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THIS UNIT! THREE LARGE BR'S INCLUDING TWO FULL SIZE MASTER AND GUEST BATHS. SUPER LARGE CLOSETS WITH LOTS OF BOOKSHELVES FOR STUDENTS! Gorgeous front yard with lots of green grass and landscaping. Perfect for BBQ's! Community Pool for lots of splash! Two Covered Parking Spaces! THIS UNIT IS AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! 9 MONTH LEASE THROUGH JULY 2019. PLEASE CALL SANDY GILL, RENTERS WAREHOUSE 623-505-3468 Please schedule Showing Times online! RENT $1300. MONTH + 4% Tax. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! APPLICANTS must pass strict BG Check and Proof of Income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2521 South Maple Avenue 104 have any available units?
2521 South Maple Avenue 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2521 South Maple Avenue 104 have?
Some of 2521 South Maple Avenue 104's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2521 South Maple Avenue 104 currently offering any rent specials?
2521 South Maple Avenue 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 South Maple Avenue 104 pet-friendly?
No, 2521 South Maple Avenue 104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2521 South Maple Avenue 104 offer parking?
Yes, 2521 South Maple Avenue 104 offers parking.
Does 2521 South Maple Avenue 104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2521 South Maple Avenue 104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 South Maple Avenue 104 have a pool?
Yes, 2521 South Maple Avenue 104 has a pool.
Does 2521 South Maple Avenue 104 have accessible units?
No, 2521 South Maple Avenue 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 South Maple Avenue 104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2521 South Maple Avenue 104 does not have units with dishwashers.

