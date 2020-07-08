2521 South Maple Avenue 104

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking pool bbq/grill

This neighborhood is exactly where students want to be! This is a quiet, private large unit in the heart of one of ASU's favorite areas. Close to everything fun but set back into a quiet, residential like oasis! Walk into the pergola covered private patios (2) with beautiful Double French Doors leading into the large Kitchen and Dining Room. IMMACULATE HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THIS UNIT! THREE LARGE BR'S INCLUDING TWO FULL SIZE MASTER AND GUEST BATHS. SUPER LARGE CLOSETS WITH LOTS OF BOOKSHELVES FOR STUDENTS! Gorgeous front yard with lots of green grass and landscaping. Perfect for BBQ's! Community Pool for lots of splash! Two Covered Parking Spaces! THIS UNIT IS AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! 9 MONTH LEASE THROUGH JULY 2019. PLEASE CALL SANDY GILL, RENTERS WAREHOUSE 623-505-3468 Please schedule Showing Times online! RENT $1300. MONTH + 4% Tax. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! APPLICANTS must pass strict BG Check and Proof of Income.