2421 S Terrace Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bed / 2 Bath near ASU and downtown Tempe. Separate dining room with patio access can easily be converted to 4 Bedroom with the addition of a freestanding wardrobe. Family Room with wood burning fireplace and skylights. New carpet in living room, ceiling fans throughout, utility sink near washer & dryer and large shed in backyard for storage. Close to shopping, public transportation to campus and downtown. Close proximity to #60 Superstition Fwy and #101 Price Fwy. Dogs only - Maximum 2 Application fee $45 per adult; One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.8%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter's Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available