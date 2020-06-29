All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 2421 S Terrace Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
2421 S Terrace Road
Last updated October 18 2019 at 3:15 AM

2421 S Terrace Road

2421 South Terrace Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Hughes Acres
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2421 South Terrace Road, Tempe, AZ 85282
Hughes Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed / 2 Bath near ASU and downtown Tempe. Separate dining room with patio access can easily be converted to 4 Bedroom with the addition of a freestanding wardrobe. Family Room with wood burning fireplace and skylights. New carpet in living room, ceiling fans throughout, utility sink near washer & dryer and large shed in backyard for storage. Close to shopping, public transportation to campus and downtown. Close proximity to #60 Superstition Fwy and #101 Price Fwy. Dogs only - Maximum 2 Application fee $45 per adult; One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.8%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter's Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 S Terrace Road have any available units?
2421 S Terrace Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2421 S Terrace Road have?
Some of 2421 S Terrace Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2421 S Terrace Road currently offering any rent specials?
2421 S Terrace Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 S Terrace Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2421 S Terrace Road is pet friendly.
Does 2421 S Terrace Road offer parking?
Yes, 2421 S Terrace Road offers parking.
Does 2421 S Terrace Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2421 S Terrace Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 S Terrace Road have a pool?
No, 2421 S Terrace Road does not have a pool.
Does 2421 S Terrace Road have accessible units?
No, 2421 S Terrace Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 S Terrace Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2421 S Terrace Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elliot's Crossing Apartments
7250 S Kyrene Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Finisterra Apartments
1250 West Grove Parkway
Tempe, AZ 85283
Novel Rio
701 West Rio Salado Parkway
Tempe, AZ 85281
Mission Springs Apartments
1311 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Lakeside Drive by Mark-Taylor
500 West First Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
Aria on Mill
2430 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
The Mariner Apartment Homes
1525 E Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Park View Apartments
1235 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College