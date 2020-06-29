All apartments in Tempe
2401 W Southern Ave.
Last updated May 22 2020 at 7:06 AM

2401 W Southern Ave

2401 W Southern Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2401 W Southern Ave, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Tempe. This is a sectioned off portion of an mobile home. Separate entrance. Amenities include: Furnished, laminate wood entry, pool, hot tub, community gym, laundry room, 24/7 guard entry, in a quiet 35+ adult community. Utilities include: central air, central heat, electricity, and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Feb 29th 2020. $650/month rent. $200 security deposit required. $55.00 application fee. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

