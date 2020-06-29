2401 W Southern Ave.

Amenities

Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Tempe. This is a sectioned off portion of an mobile home. Separate entrance. Amenities include: Furnished, laminate wood entry, pool, hot tub, community gym, laundry room, 24/7 guard entry, in a quiet 35+ adult community. Utilities include: central air, central heat, electricity, and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Feb 29th 2020. $650/month rent. $200 security deposit required. $55.00 application fee. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.