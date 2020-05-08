24 E Cairo Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Welcome home to your conveniently located 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home near the Arizona State University (ASU) with an enclosed Arizona Room. This single-level ranch-style home with a nice backyard and 2-car garage has custom, concrete flooring throughout, a living and family room, ceiling fans and all standard kitchen appliances needed (including a washer and dryer). Enjoy 1,953 SqFt living space and a 2-car garage, built in 1960 on 0.171 acres (a 7,427 SqFt lot). Drive to the Valley Fair Shopping Center in less than 5 minutes, as well as ASU's Tempe Campus. The Old Town Mill in Tempe is only 15 minutes away by bicycle where you'll appreciate the Tempe Beach Park and Tempe Town Lake. Welcome home to the Nu-Vista subdivision in young and vibrant Tempe!