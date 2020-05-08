All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 24 E Cairo Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
24 E Cairo Dr
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:26 AM

24 E Cairo Dr

24 East Cairo Drive · (602) 614-5590
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

24 East Cairo Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
MACH 8

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1953 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome home to your conveniently located 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home near the Arizona State University (ASU) with an enclosed Arizona Room. This single-level ranch-style home with a nice backyard and 2-car garage has custom, concrete flooring throughout, a living and family room, ceiling fans and all standard kitchen appliances needed (including a washer and dryer). Enjoy 1,953 SqFt living space and a 2-car garage, built in 1960 on 0.171 acres (a 7,427 SqFt lot). Drive to the Valley Fair Shopping Center in less than 5 minutes, as well as ASU's Tempe Campus. The Old Town Mill in Tempe is only 15 minutes away by bicycle where you'll appreciate the Tempe Beach Park and Tempe Town Lake. Welcome home to the Nu-Vista subdivision in young and vibrant Tempe!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 E Cairo Dr have any available units?
24 E Cairo Dr has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 24 E Cairo Dr have?
Some of 24 E Cairo Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 E Cairo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
24 E Cairo Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 E Cairo Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 24 E Cairo Dr is pet friendly.
Does 24 E Cairo Dr offer parking?
Yes, 24 E Cairo Dr does offer parking.
Does 24 E Cairo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 E Cairo Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 E Cairo Dr have a pool?
No, 24 E Cairo Dr does not have a pool.
Does 24 E Cairo Dr have accessible units?
No, 24 E Cairo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 24 E Cairo Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 E Cairo Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 24 E Cairo Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Scottsdale Gateway
2100 N Scottsdale Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Lakeside Drive by Mark-Taylor
500 West First Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
HARPER
4690 S Lakeshore Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Tempo at McClintock Station
1831 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Galleria Palms
1600 W La Jolla Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
The Local Apartments by Mark-Taylor
750 S. Ash Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Broadstone Grand
1003 West Washington Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Portella
2155 S 55th St
Tempe, AZ 85282

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity