Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:16 PM

2333 E SOUTHERN Avenue

2333 East Southern Avenue · (602) 321-2084
Location

2333 East Southern Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85282

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2090 · Avail. now

$1,449

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 905 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful condo with tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets, mosaic backsplash and washer and dryer. Vaulted ceiling great-room includes tiled fireplace overlooked by a loft area with a closet which could be a second bedroom, office or entertainment area. Entire living space is flooded with natural light from the wall of windows; a rare feature in a Hudson Trace condo. Great privacy afforded by no shared walls with adjacent condo. Garage is conveniently located just below the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2333 E SOUTHERN Avenue have any available units?
2333 E SOUTHERN Avenue has a unit available for $1,449 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2333 E SOUTHERN Avenue have?
Some of 2333 E SOUTHERN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2333 E SOUTHERN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2333 E SOUTHERN Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2333 E SOUTHERN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2333 E SOUTHERN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2333 E SOUTHERN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2333 E SOUTHERN Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2333 E SOUTHERN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2333 E SOUTHERN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2333 E SOUTHERN Avenue have a pool?
No, 2333 E SOUTHERN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2333 E SOUTHERN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2333 E SOUTHERN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2333 E SOUTHERN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2333 E SOUTHERN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
