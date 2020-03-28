2333 E SOUTHERN Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful condo with tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets, mosaic backsplash and washer and dryer. Vaulted ceiling great-room includes tiled fireplace overlooked by a loft area with a closet which could be a second bedroom, office or entertainment area. Entire living space is flooded with natural light from the wall of windows; a rare feature in a Hudson Trace condo. Great privacy afforded by no shared walls with adjacent condo. Garage is conveniently located just below the unit.