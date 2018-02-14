233 East Balboa Drive

Amenities

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has just been beautifully updated from top to bottom. This home features dark wood plank tiles through out, a fire place, and new appliances. The back yard has a covered patio and is great for entertaining. Nestled in the heart of Tempe this home is just minutes from all the shopping, restaurants and parks Tempe has to offer plus easy access to the 101, 60, I10 and public transportation. No HOA, landscape service included.

Available 4/15/19



Tenant Costs:

$75 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $1350

Security Fee (non-refundable) $400

$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) No Cats

3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin



*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)



Schedule a viewing at your convenience

https://secure.rently.com/properties/848434?source=marketing



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.



