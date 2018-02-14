All apartments in Tempe
Last updated April 5 2019 at 7:53 PM

233 East Balboa Drive

233 East Balboa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

233 East Balboa Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
MACH 8

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has just been beautifully updated from top to bottom. This home features dark wood plank tiles through out, a fire place, and new appliances. The back yard has a covered patio and is great for entertaining. Nestled in the heart of Tempe this home is just minutes from all the shopping, restaurants and parks Tempe has to offer plus easy access to the 101, 60, I10 and public transportation. No HOA, landscape service included.
Available 4/15/19

Tenant Costs:
$75 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $1350
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) No Cats
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

https://secure.rently.com/properties/848434?source=marketing

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available 4/15/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

