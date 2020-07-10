All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 2221 S Granada Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
2221 S Granada Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

2221 S Granada Drive

2221 S Granada Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2221 S Granada Dr, Tempe, AZ 85282
Broadmor

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
New fully remodeled 2 Bedroom unit, new kitchen with Granite countertops and new appliances. Fully remodeled bathroom and new tile throughout. This a beautiful apartment in the heart of Tempe that is close to ASU and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2221 S Granada Drive have any available units?
2221 S Granada Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2221 S Granada Drive have?
Some of 2221 S Granada Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2221 S Granada Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2221 S Granada Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2221 S Granada Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2221 S Granada Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2221 S Granada Drive offer parking?
No, 2221 S Granada Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2221 S Granada Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2221 S Granada Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2221 S Granada Drive have a pool?
No, 2221 S Granada Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2221 S Granada Drive have accessible units?
No, 2221 S Granada Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2221 S Granada Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2221 S Granada Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonesta On University
1975 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Rio Paradiso Apartment Homes
1033 N Parkside Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
1221 Broadway
1221 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
MetroPointe
7017 S Priest Dr
Tempe, AZ 85283
Aria on Mill
2430 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
Villas on Apache
1111 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Fleetwood
1275 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Ponderosa Ranch
4839 S Darrow Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pool
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College