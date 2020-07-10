2221 S Granada Drive

New fully remodeled 2 Bedroom unit, new kitchen with Granite countertops and new appliances. Fully remodeled bathroom and new tile throughout. This a beautiful apartment in the heart of Tempe that is close to ASU and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
