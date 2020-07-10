2221 S Granada Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

New fully remodeled 2 Bedroom unit, new kitchen with Granite countertops and new appliances. Fully remodeled bathroom and new tile throughout. This a beautiful apartment in the heart of Tempe that is close to ASU and shopping.