Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Come check out this newly renovated home in Tempe with an RV gate! Brand new floors throughout, granite counter tops, refinished cabinets...and a basement! The main floor has two living areas, two bathrooms, two bedrooms and a dining area. The gorgeous basement has a brick feature wall, common area, 4 bedrooms, and an office. This house has everything! Don't miss your chance to live in a beautiful home in the heart of Tempe!