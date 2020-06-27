All apartments in Tempe
22 E Hermosa Dr

22 East Hermosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22 East Hermosa Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
LOVELY 3 BEDROOM 2.5 bath town home, UPDATED 2015; granite counters, paint, fixtures and stainless appliances. Master w walk in closet. Private patio and 2 covered parking spots. Inside washer dryer. Ceiling fans throughout. Great location in South Tempe blocks from the 60 fwy. Close to Kiwanis Park, Shopping,schools and restaurants. Minutes from downtown Tempe and ASU! Large community pool and playground across the street. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact leasing agent, Lou Carpenter, for a showing today at 602-625-2768 or lou.carpenter@azmoves.com!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 E Hermosa Dr have any available units?
22 E Hermosa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 22 E Hermosa Dr have?
Some of 22 E Hermosa Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 E Hermosa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
22 E Hermosa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 E Hermosa Dr pet-friendly?
No, 22 E Hermosa Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 22 E Hermosa Dr offer parking?
Yes, 22 E Hermosa Dr offers parking.
Does 22 E Hermosa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 E Hermosa Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 E Hermosa Dr have a pool?
Yes, 22 E Hermosa Dr has a pool.
Does 22 E Hermosa Dr have accessible units?
No, 22 E Hermosa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 22 E Hermosa Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 E Hermosa Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
