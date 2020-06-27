22 E Hermosa Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool

LOVELY 3 BEDROOM 2.5 bath town home, UPDATED 2015; granite counters, paint, fixtures and stainless appliances. Master w walk in closet. Private patio and 2 covered parking spots. Inside washer dryer. Ceiling fans throughout. Great location in South Tempe blocks from the 60 fwy. Close to Kiwanis Park, Shopping,schools and restaurants. Minutes from downtown Tempe and ASU! Large community pool and playground across the street. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact leasing agent, Lou Carpenter, for a showing today at 602-625-2768 or lou.carpenter@azmoves.com!!!