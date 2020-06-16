2139 E Sanos Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

CLOSE TO ASU Available July - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom plus Loft townhome is small Tempe community. All appliances included with full size washer/dryer. Beautiful cozy living area with fireplace, Great kitchen, Vaulted ceilings, Huge master bedroom with private patio. Tile, and wood throughout the condo. Property is currently occupied through 06/30, will be ready for move in by 07/16/18. Call or email janine@azrentalhomes.com Janine at 480-588-5333 x104 today to set up a time to see this place for yourself!!!