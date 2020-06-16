All apartments in Tempe
Last updated April 21 2020 at 6:00 PM

2139 E Sanos Dr

2139 East Sanos Drive · (480) 588-5333 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2139 East Sanos Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,599

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1560 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
CLOSE TO ASU Available July - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom plus Loft townhome is small Tempe community. All appliances included with full size washer/dryer. Beautiful cozy living area with fireplace, Great kitchen, Vaulted ceilings, Huge master bedroom with private patio. Tile, and wood throughout the condo. Property is currently occupied through 06/30, will be ready for move in by 07/16/18. Call or email janine@azrentalhomes.com Janine at 480-588-5333 x104 today to set up a time to see this place for yourself!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2139 E Sanos Dr have any available units?
2139 E Sanos Dr has a unit available for $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2139 E Sanos Dr have?
Some of 2139 E Sanos Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2139 E Sanos Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2139 E Sanos Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2139 E Sanos Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2139 E Sanos Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2139 E Sanos Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2139 E Sanos Dr does offer parking.
Does 2139 E Sanos Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2139 E Sanos Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2139 E Sanos Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2139 E Sanos Dr has a pool.
Does 2139 E Sanos Dr have accessible units?
No, 2139 E Sanos Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2139 E Sanos Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2139 E Sanos Dr has units with dishwashers.
