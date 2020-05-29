All apartments in Tempe
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:20 AM

2107 N VAN NESS Avenue

2107 North Van Ness Avenue · (602) 751-1721
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2107 North Van Ness Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85281
North Tempe-College

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1473 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
AVAILABLE 8/1/2020!Updated, beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home perfectly situated in between ASU's Tempe Campus and Old Town Scottsdale! Walking distance to Starbucks, Dunkin, One Stop Nutrition, Phillys Sports Bar & Grill, and many more. This home features laminate flooring throughout main living spaces and bathrooms with carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen has tons of storage and counter space with a kitchen island and eat-in kitchen! Beautiful backyard with oversized patio! Covered parking. Washer and dryer included! Landscaping services included in rent! Home is pet friendly with lessor approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2107 N VAN NESS Avenue have any available units?
2107 N VAN NESS Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2107 N VAN NESS Avenue have?
Some of 2107 N VAN NESS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2107 N VAN NESS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2107 N VAN NESS Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2107 N VAN NESS Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2107 N VAN NESS Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2107 N VAN NESS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2107 N VAN NESS Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2107 N VAN NESS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2107 N VAN NESS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2107 N VAN NESS Avenue have a pool?
No, 2107 N VAN NESS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2107 N VAN NESS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2107 N VAN NESS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2107 N VAN NESS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2107 N VAN NESS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
