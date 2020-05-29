2107 N VAN NESS Avenue

Amenities

AVAILABLE 8/1/2020!Updated, beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home perfectly situated in between ASU's Tempe Campus and Old Town Scottsdale! Walking distance to Starbucks, Dunkin, One Stop Nutrition, Phillys Sports Bar & Grill, and many more. This home features laminate flooring throughout main living spaces and bathrooms with carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen has tons of storage and counter space with a kitchen island and eat-in kitchen! Beautiful backyard with oversized patio! Covered parking. Washer and dryer included! Landscaping services included in rent! Home is pet friendly with lessor approval.