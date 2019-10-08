2103 S Granada Drive

Amenities

Cozy and spacious, updated 1-bedroom/1-bath apartment in a fourplex(nobody above or below) close to major highways, ASU, down town Tempe. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, white cabinets, farmhouse sink and more. Ceramic tile throughout. No carpet anywhere in the home. Large bedroom with huge walk-in closet, remodeled bathroom. 2 split unit ACs, installed 2019. Washer/Dryer included. Large wrap-around private patio with fenced yard and exits from all rooms. Covered parking. On the route of Free Orbit Bus. Those units rarely come on the market and go quickly. Green grassy area around the complex with lots of natural shade. Close to ASU, to down town, to 4 major freeways, to grocery shopping, to Broadmor Elementary, to McKemy Middle School. A must see.