All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 2066 E Donner Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
2066 E Donner Drive
Last updated April 19 2019 at 5:43 PM

2066 E Donner Drive

2066 East Donner Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2066 East Donner Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Cole Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
Come home to your relaxing pool home with large yard + covered patio with ceiling fans outdoor furniture included! 4 bedrooms 2 bath, formal living and dining room; kitchen with granite counter top and stainless steel appliances, built in wine refrigerator & kitchen included as well as front loading washer & dryer! Master has separate entrance to backyard. Owner may consider dog(s) depending on size & breed with a non-refundable pet fee/per pet. NO CATS. Storage shed is not available for tenant's use. Qualifications: Household income must be 3'x the monthly rent; 600 min credit score, good rental history, no evictions'judgement; no excessive collections. $2195.00/mo + 4% tax; $2195.00 security deposit; $150.00 one-time admin fee; $55.00 application fee. Tenants are responsible for all utilities and landscaping. Owner pays for pool service. Schedule a showing here: https://showmojo.com/l/e7d52af03d/2066-e-donner-dr-tempe-az-85282

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2066 E Donner Drive have any available units?
2066 E Donner Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2066 E Donner Drive have?
Some of 2066 E Donner Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2066 E Donner Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2066 E Donner Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2066 E Donner Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2066 E Donner Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2066 E Donner Drive offer parking?
No, 2066 E Donner Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2066 E Donner Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2066 E Donner Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2066 E Donner Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2066 E Donner Drive has a pool.
Does 2066 E Donner Drive have accessible units?
No, 2066 E Donner Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2066 E Donner Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2066 E Donner Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

University Park
1015 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Jefferson Town Lake
909 East Playa Del Norte Drive
Tempe, AZ 85281
1221 Broadway
1221 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Hidden Glen
818 W 3rd St
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Local Apartments by Mark-Taylor
750 S. Ash Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Villagio Furnished Apartments
1133 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Dolce Villagio
1001 West 2nd Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor
647 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College