2066 E Donner Drive

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool pet friendly

Come home to your relaxing pool home with large yard + covered patio with ceiling fans outdoor furniture included! 4 bedrooms 2 bath, formal living and dining room; kitchen with granite counter top and stainless steel appliances, built in wine refrigerator & kitchen included as well as front loading washer & dryer! Master has separate entrance to backyard. Owner may consider dog(s) depending on size & breed with a non-refundable pet fee/per pet. NO CATS. Storage shed is not available for tenant's use. Qualifications: Household income must be 3'x the monthly rent; 600 min credit score, good rental history, no evictions'judgement; no excessive collections. $2195.00/mo + 4% tax; $2195.00 security deposit; $150.00 one-time admin fee; $55.00 application fee. Tenants are responsible for all utilities and landscaping. Owner pays for pool service. Schedule a showing here: https://showmojo.com/l/e7d52af03d/2066-e-donner-dr-tempe-az-85282