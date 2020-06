Amenities

patio / balcony pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Tempe Condo For Rent - This is a Stunning 2BR/2BA Condo in Super Tempe Location. Just off McClintock and Broadway, near freeways, shopping centers and great Food!! Live Close to ASU, without being on campus!!! Very spacious 2BR./2BA with huge Patio close to pool!!! Nice floor plan. Call or email Tim at 480-588-5333 ext 1 or Tim@azrentalhomes.com today to set up a showing!!!