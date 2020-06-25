All apartments in Tempe
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
2029 East Howe Avenue
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

2029 East Howe Avenue

2029 East Howe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2029 East Howe Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85281
Escalante

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available TODAY! Great location!! 3 bedroom with 2 baths in Tempe. This home features a bright kitchen with beautiful red cabinets, white and black appliances, & beautiful brick walls. Large open family room with beautiful brick fireplace. Full master bedroom & bathroom with single sink, tub/shower, & closet. Wood and carpet floors in all the right places. Large backyard landscaping with plenty of storage. One car garage. This community is close to fine dining, shopping and walking distance from highly rated grade school. Easy access to the multiple freeways!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

OR

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2029 East Howe Avenue have any available units?
2029 East Howe Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2029 East Howe Avenue have?
Some of 2029 East Howe Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2029 East Howe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2029 East Howe Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2029 East Howe Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2029 East Howe Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2029 East Howe Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2029 East Howe Avenue offers parking.
Does 2029 East Howe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2029 East Howe Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2029 East Howe Avenue have a pool?
No, 2029 East Howe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2029 East Howe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2029 East Howe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2029 East Howe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2029 East Howe Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
