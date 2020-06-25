2029 East Howe Avenue

Amenities

Available TODAY! Great location!! 3 bedroom with 2 baths in Tempe. This home features a bright kitchen with beautiful red cabinets, white and black appliances, & beautiful brick walls. Large open family room with beautiful brick fireplace. Full master bedroom & bathroom with single sink, tub/shower, & closet. Wood and carpet floors in all the right places. Large backyard landscaping with plenty of storage. One car garage. This community is close to fine dining, shopping and walking distance from highly rated grade school. Easy access to the multiple freeways!



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)



- $50 application fee per adult (18+)



- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Some Breed Restrictions)



- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move



- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)



- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required



