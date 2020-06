Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fabulous Tempe home on huge lot near schools, freeway, ASU, bus, etc - 4th bedroom is a large addition - Desert landscaping - Lots of tile - Fabulous kitchen with oak cabinets and built in stainless steel appliances - Refrigerator, washer and dryer included - One car garage - Two storage rooms - RV gate too - Adult dog under 40 LBS okay - No college students, please