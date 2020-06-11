All apartments in Tempe
2006 East Cornell Drive
2006 East Cornell Drive

2006 East Cornell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2006 East Cornell Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Optimist Park Northeast

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Don't miss out on this 4 bedroom and 2 bath home in Tempe! Open floor plan with new flooring throughout leads into a spacious living area with fireplace. Very nice kitchen with all appliances included, white cabinetry, and large island/breakfast bar. Large bedrooms with ceiling fans. Entertainers backyard with grass area, covered patio, and pool! Pool service included! 2-car garage! Close to great food and entertainment.

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2006 East Cornell Drive have any available units?
2006 East Cornell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2006 East Cornell Drive have?
Some of 2006 East Cornell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2006 East Cornell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2006 East Cornell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2006 East Cornell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2006 East Cornell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2006 East Cornell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2006 East Cornell Drive offers parking.
Does 2006 East Cornell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2006 East Cornell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2006 East Cornell Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2006 East Cornell Drive has a pool.
Does 2006 East Cornell Drive have accessible units?
No, 2006 East Cornell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2006 East Cornell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2006 East Cornell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
