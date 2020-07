1962 E. Stephens Dr.

Amenities

pet friendly garage ceiling fan fire pit fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM PLUS/DEN W/2 FULL BATHS CORNER LOT HOME LOCATED IN THE DESIRABLE OASIS LAKE COMMUNITY. - GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM PLUS/DEN W/2 FULL BATHS CORNER LOT HOME LOCATED IN THE DESIRABLE OASIS LAKE COMMUNITY. LOW MAINTENANCE YARD WITH PROFESSIONALLY LANDSCAPED BRICK PAVER'S IN BACKYARD ALONG W/BUILT-IN BBQ GRILL, FIRE PIT W/SEATING AND WATER FEATURE IN THIS QUIET & PRIVATE BACKYARD. NICE FOYER W/WALL OF WINDOWS IN LIVING/DINING ROOM TO SEE STRAIGHT OUT TO BACKYARD. VAULTED CEILINGS, HUGE EAT-IN KITCHEN, FIREPLACE, SPEAKERS, DOUBLE ENTRY DEN/OFFICE, LARGE MASTER W/SEPARATE ENTRY, CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT, LOTS OF STORAGE WITH GARAGE CABINETS. CLOSE TO 60 & 101. CONVENIENT GROCERY SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS CLOSE BY. THIS WON'T LAST LONG!!! **IN GROUND JACUZZI IS "AS-IS"**



Fees:

Application fee - $50

Security deposit (refundable) - $2025

Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200

Pet deposit (refundable) - $200

Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195

Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150

City rental tax - 1.8%

Monthly administrative fee - 1%



(RLNE4915487)