Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1922 East Watson Drive

1922 East Watson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1922 East Watson Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Optimist Park Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL UPGRADED HOME IN TEMPE! Baseline & McClintock - MOVE IN READY! WON'T LAST LONG! CALL TODAY!

Beautiful home completely renovated. 3 bedrooms 1.75 baths, formal living room, family room with fireplace, eat in kitchen. Fantastic backyard features a nice sized grass island covered patio and more! Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, professional two tone paint, newer carpet in bedroom, 20'' diagonal tile in rest of home, upgraded ceiling fans, fixtures, interior paneled doors, new dual pane windows throughout the home, newer a/c unit and much much more. This home is immaculate!

Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1922 East Watson Drive have any available units?
1922 East Watson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1922 East Watson Drive have?
Some of 1922 East Watson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1922 East Watson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1922 East Watson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 East Watson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1922 East Watson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1922 East Watson Drive offer parking?
No, 1922 East Watson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1922 East Watson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1922 East Watson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 East Watson Drive have a pool?
No, 1922 East Watson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1922 East Watson Drive have accessible units?
No, 1922 East Watson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 East Watson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1922 East Watson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
