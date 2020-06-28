All apartments in Tempe
Last updated September 15 2019

1915 E RANCH Road

1915 East Ranch Road · No Longer Available
Location

1915 East Ranch Road, Tempe, AZ 85284

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Charming 2 bed 2 bath townhome for rent in a great Tempe location! Easy access to SR 101, Chandler Mall, and wonderful dining! Will be professionally cleaned and carpets cleaned and yard manicure for move in ready. Complete with soaring ceilings, tile flooring, and neutral paint tones. Eat in kitchen features honey oak cabinets, ample counter space, and a breakfast bar. Washer, dryer and Refrigerator included!!! Both spacious bedrooms have carpet and separate exits to the private courtyard. Master includes an adjoining bath. Guest bedroom complete with murphy bed. Also a green egg barbeque.Relax under the covered patio that overlooks the generous backyard and low care landscape! Front yard is taken care of by HOA. Beautiful community swimming pool and two tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 E RANCH Road have any available units?
1915 E RANCH Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1915 E RANCH Road have?
Some of 1915 E RANCH Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 E RANCH Road currently offering any rent specials?
1915 E RANCH Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 E RANCH Road pet-friendly?
No, 1915 E RANCH Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1915 E RANCH Road offer parking?
Yes, 1915 E RANCH Road offers parking.
Does 1915 E RANCH Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1915 E RANCH Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 E RANCH Road have a pool?
Yes, 1915 E RANCH Road has a pool.
Does 1915 E RANCH Road have accessible units?
No, 1915 E RANCH Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 E RANCH Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1915 E RANCH Road has units with dishwashers.
