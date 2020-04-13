All apartments in Tempe
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:25 PM

1911 S SHANNON Drive

1911 South Shannon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1911 South Shannon Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
TENANT APPROVED WAITING FOR LEASE SIGNING... Access this Charming Townhouse thru Gate to a Private Courtyard then Enter the Home to a Living Room w/Wood Laminate Floors, Fireplace & Under Stairs Niche. Adorable Downstairs Powder Room. Upstairs find Nice Sized Bedrooms, Both w/Walk-In Closets. Bathroom has Doors from Hall & the Master. Notice the Glass Paneled Interior Doors & Exterior French Doors to the Master Balcony. Kitchen also has ..French Doors to Fenced Back Yard & Covered Patio. Eat-In Kitchen has Breakfast Bar & Includes Stainless Steel Refrigerator. Plus..Washer Dryer Included & located in Closet at End of Kitchen w/Pantry Shelves. Decorator Touches thru out in Shelves & Lighting & Paint. Close to Bus Stop & Approx 1/2 Mile to Light Rail. If important, please verify School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 S SHANNON Drive have any available units?
1911 S SHANNON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1911 S SHANNON Drive have?
Some of 1911 S SHANNON Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 S SHANNON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1911 S SHANNON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 S SHANNON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1911 S SHANNON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1911 S SHANNON Drive offer parking?
No, 1911 S SHANNON Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1911 S SHANNON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1911 S SHANNON Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 S SHANNON Drive have a pool?
No, 1911 S SHANNON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1911 S SHANNON Drive have accessible units?
No, 1911 S SHANNON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 S SHANNON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1911 S SHANNON Drive has units with dishwashers.
