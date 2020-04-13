1911 S SHANNON Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard

TENANT APPROVED WAITING FOR LEASE SIGNING... Access this Charming Townhouse thru Gate to a Private Courtyard then Enter the Home to a Living Room w/Wood Laminate Floors, Fireplace & Under Stairs Niche. Adorable Downstairs Powder Room. Upstairs find Nice Sized Bedrooms, Both w/Walk-In Closets. Bathroom has Doors from Hall & the Master. Notice the Glass Paneled Interior Doors & Exterior French Doors to the Master Balcony. Kitchen also has ..French Doors to Fenced Back Yard & Covered Patio. Eat-In Kitchen has Breakfast Bar & Includes Stainless Steel Refrigerator. Plus..Washer Dryer Included & located in Closet at End of Kitchen w/Pantry Shelves. Decorator Touches thru out in Shelves & Lighting & Paint. Close to Bus Stop & Approx 1/2 Mile to Light Rail. If important, please verify School