1909 E HAYDEN Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated fireplace courtyard oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry

Gorgeous, spacious, renovated two bedroom, one bath apartment home.Two big bedrooms and closets.New flooring, cabinets, appliances, private courtyard. Beautiful grounds with trees, and turf areas. Pets on approval with $250 non refundable pet fee per pet; max two.Laundry on site. Great location, easy access to downtown Tempe and public transit/light rail. $50.00 flat rate water. 1.5% Admin fee and city rental tax to be added monthly. Tenant to verify all facts and schools. **ONE MONTH FREE on 2nd month of occupancy**Renters Insurance Required