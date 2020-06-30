All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 17 2020 at 12:57 AM

1909 E HAYDEN Lane

1909 East Hayden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1909 East Hayden Lane, Tempe, AZ 85281
Alegre

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
Gorgeous, spacious, renovated two bedroom, one bath apartment home.Two big bedrooms and closets.New flooring, cabinets, appliances, private courtyard. Beautiful grounds with trees, and turf areas. Pets on approval with $250 non refundable pet fee per pet; max two.Laundry on site. Great location, easy access to downtown Tempe and public transit/light rail. $50.00 flat rate water. 1.5% Admin fee and city rental tax to be added monthly. Tenant to verify all facts and schools. **ONE MONTH FREE on 2nd month of occupancy**Renters Insurance Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 E HAYDEN Lane have any available units?
1909 E HAYDEN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1909 E HAYDEN Lane have?
Some of 1909 E HAYDEN Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 E HAYDEN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1909 E HAYDEN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 E HAYDEN Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1909 E HAYDEN Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1909 E HAYDEN Lane offer parking?
No, 1909 E HAYDEN Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1909 E HAYDEN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 E HAYDEN Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 E HAYDEN Lane have a pool?
No, 1909 E HAYDEN Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1909 E HAYDEN Lane have accessible units?
No, 1909 E HAYDEN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 E HAYDEN Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1909 E HAYDEN Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

