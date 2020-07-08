All apartments in Tempe
Last updated November 12 2019 at 8:35 AM

1905 E Cairo Dr

1905 East Cairo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1905 East Cairo Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Great neighborhood, mature landscaping three large bedrooms. Large living room with formal dining room, family room off kitchen. Foyer with built in storage bench open to living room with fireplace and overlooks the covered patio. Convenient kitchen has window to front yard, with breakfast bar and opens to family room. H20 system in grassy backyard with room to play and plenty of privacy. All appliances stay. Near shopping, hospitals, schools, also convenient to 60,101 and 202. Close to ASU.

Complete App & Pay app fee online www.propertyplususa.com. For questions, kim@4leasetoday.com

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 E Cairo Dr have any available units?
1905 E Cairo Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 E Cairo Dr have?
Some of 1905 E Cairo Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 E Cairo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1905 E Cairo Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 E Cairo Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1905 E Cairo Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1905 E Cairo Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1905 E Cairo Dr offers parking.
Does 1905 E Cairo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1905 E Cairo Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 E Cairo Dr have a pool?
No, 1905 E Cairo Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1905 E Cairo Dr have accessible units?
No, 1905 E Cairo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 E Cairo Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1905 E Cairo Dr has units with dishwashers.

