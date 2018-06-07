1874 East Huntington Drive

Amenities
NEW monthly move in concession off of the base rent of $2199 if approved on or before Jan.15th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $149 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $2050..
A beautiful renovated 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home with a swimming pool is move-in ready! Open concept living room and kitchen that features laminate wood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops! Updated bathrooms and much more! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining with a wonderful swimming pool that includes maintenance! Stove will be provided upon leasing. Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.