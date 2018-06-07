1874 East Huntington Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

NEW monthly move in concession off of the base rent of $2199 if approved on or before Jan.15th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $149 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $2050..



A beautiful renovated 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home with a swimming pool is move-in ready! Open concept living room and kitchen that features laminate wood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops! Updated bathrooms and much more! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining with a wonderful swimming pool that includes maintenance! Stove will be provided upon leasing. Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.