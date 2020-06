Amenities

Location, Location, Location. 3 miles from ASU. Waliking distance to the Southwest School of Naturalpathic Medicine. Quaint condo in shaded community. 3 pools and a jacuzzi. 3 bdrm 2.5 bath. Nice size yard for condo with covered patio and lots of shade. Walk across the walking path to one of the pools. Almost like having a pool in your back yard. You will want to make this place your own. Tenant in property updates to be done upon move out such as appliances. Please call for details.